Lancaster police investigate carjacking

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster police are searching for a suspect and a stolen vehicle after a carjacking Thursday night.

Officers were called around 10:40 p.m. to the area of the Gas Mart on Columbia Avenue for a report of a carjacking that just occurred.

Police found the victim who stated he was waiting for a friend when a suspect entered his vehicle from the passenger door and displayed a handgun. The suspect threatened to harm the vehicle owner, police said.

The vehicle was taken from the victim with his cellphone inside.

The victim reported to police the friend he was waiting for and the suspect know each other.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his 20s with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a puffy black jacket and blue jeans.

The vehicle taken is a black 2015 Chrysler 200 with Pennsylvania registration KGT7214.

The victim was not injured.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Det. Will Smith with the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3351. He can also be reached by email at smithw@lancasterpolice.com.

Tips may also be submitted by calling Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913 or texting LANCS plus the message to 847411.

