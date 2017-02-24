Health department working with Penn State on mumps cases

A Penn State student walks in the rain past Old Main on the Penn State main campus in State College, Pa., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
A Penn State student walks in the rain past Old Main on the Penn State main campus in State College, Pa., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health is investigating mumps cases on Penn State University’s main campus.

The health department won’t release details because of confidentiality rules, but Penn State says the first confirmed case was reported Jan. 29. Since then, there have been 19 other reported cases, including four confirmed by lab tests.

Dr. Karen Murphy, the secretary of health, says the confirmed mumps cases are troublesome because spring break is approaching and the condition could be spread.

The school is urging students and visitors to make sure their vaccinations are current.

