Harrisburg teen charged in shooting that injured cousin, 13

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg teenager was arrested and charged as an adult after a shooting incident that injured his 13-year-old cousin.

Michael Windham, 16, is charged with aggravated assault and a firearms offense in connection with the incident Thursday evening in the 1900 block of North Street, city police said.

Officers were called to 1900 block of North Street, where the 13-year-old boy lives with extended family members, around 7 p.m.

The boy was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center and was reported in stable condition.

