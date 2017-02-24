Greencastle man, 25, dies in crash

GREENCASTLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Greencastle man is dead after a crash Friday evening in Franklin County.

According to state police, the crash happened just before 6 p.m. in the 12800 block of Williamsport Pike in Antrim Township.

Thomas A. Paterno, the driver of an SUV, was traveling northbound on the roadway and intended to turn left into a driveway, police said. As he attempted to turn left, he turned in front of a motorcycle that was traveling southbound.

The motorcycle operator, 25-year-old Cody A. Butts, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Paterno was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition has not been released.

State police are investigating the crash.

