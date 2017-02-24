Family donates toys in honor of girl killed in constable shooting

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – A little more than one year after a 12-year old girl was shot and killed by a constable, her family is honoring her memory by giving back to their community.

On Jan. 11, 2016, Ciara’s father, Donald Meyer, pulled a rifle on a constable who was attempting to serve an eviction notice, according to investigators. The constable shot Meyer in the arm, but the bullet ended up going through his arm and hitting Ciara, who was standing behind him.

For the past month, Ciara’s family has been collecting hundreds of toys to donate to Penn State Children’s Hospital in Hershey in Ciara’s honor.

On Friday, the family loaded up the toys into three trucks, and dropped them off for the children.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing. Because, I think this is something Ciara would want to do,” said Alice Gehman, Ciara’s Grandmother. “I just hope it brightens their days. Just give them a little incentive, and let them forget about their own problems for a little bit. Even if it’s 15 minutes of happiness, it’s worth it.”

The family didn’t have an exact number of toys they were able to collect, but estimated it at being approximately $12,000 worth.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...