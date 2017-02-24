East Pennsboro School District continues talks to close elementary school

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – The auditorium at the East Pennsboro Area Middle School was full of parents and residents Thursday night who were anxious to hear more about the proposed plan to close West Creek Hills Elementary School.

The plan comes after a study was presented to the board of directors last year. Consultants came up with seven options to improve the district, including closing down the elementary school.

If approved, the move would require moving more than 500 students to a new building in Enola. Fifth grade students would rejoin the elementary school.

Superintendent Dr. Jay Burkhart says the proposal would be a good opportunity for the long term growth of the district.

“We look at it as an opportunity to consolidate our operations under one campus,” Burkhart said. “We could recognize some significant savings, so the district could reinvest in programs and have capital on hand.”

The board is considering spending $50 million to build a new elementary school and fund upgrades on other district facilities.

James Beck lives near West Creek Hills Elementary and says now is not that time for the project.

“We just keep spending and spending,” Beck said. “Now is not the time. You can’t keep spending that kind of money.”

Burkhart says the board will likely vote on the proposal at the next board meeting.

