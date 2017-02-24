Crash impacting rush hour traffic on I-81 in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash involving a pair of tractor-trailers is causing major delays on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County.

Five vehicles total were involved in the crash near mile marker 69 on I-81 northbound in Lower Paxton Township, according to fire officials. Authorities were alerted to the scene shortly after 5 p.m.

I-81 crash (2/24/2017)

The crash, in the area of the I-81/I-83 split, has closed one lane.

EMS crews have responded, but details about injuries are not available at this time.

