Crash impacting rush hour traffic on I-81 in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash involving a pair of tractor-trailers is causing major delays on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County.
Five vehicles total were involved in the crash near mile marker 69 on I-81 northbound in Lower Paxton Township, according to fire officials. Authorities were alerted to the scene shortly after 5 p.m.
I-81 crash (2/24/2017)
I-81 crash (2/24/2017) x
Latest Galleries
-
I-81 crash (2/24/2017)
-
Rue La Rue Cafe Photos
-
Police seek suspect in Susquehanna Twp. skimming device case
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Michigan State’s Ward gets tech for apparent trip of rival
-
Gallery: Michigan State’s Ward gets tech for apparent trip of rival
-
Gallery: Hart helps No. 2 Villanova survive late Georgetown run
-
Gallery: Hart helps No. 2 Villanova survive late Georgetown run
The crash, in the area of the I-81/I-83 split, has closed one lane.
EMS crews have responded, but details about injuries are not available at this time.
Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.