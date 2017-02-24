Another record high possible today

Yesterday set a new record high at Harrisburg International Airport. It was 75 degrees yesterday afternoon besting the old record of 70 degrees set back in 1985! Plan for another potential record breaker this afternoon with highs in the mid 70s! There will also be a strengthening breeze throughout the day as an approaching cold front gets closer to Pennsylvania. This front will bring some rain and thunderstorms to Central PA tomorrow between noon and 6pm. Skies clear quickly Saturday evening and both tomorrow and Sunday look windy. Behind the front, Sunday will be sunny and about 20 degrees cooler! Milder weather returns next week with several chances for rain showers. Stay tuned and enjoy the warmth!

