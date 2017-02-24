Amber Alert canceled for 6-year-old girl

UPDATE:

State police say 6-year-old Aylin Sophia Hernandez has been located. Oscar Hernandez is in custody.

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED:

An Amber Child Abduction Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old Connecticut girl who is believed to be in the Altoona area.

Aylin Sophia Hernandez was abducted Thursday from Bridgeport, Connecticut by Oscar Hernandez, state police said.

The girl is described as 4′ tall, 55 lbs., black hair and brown eyes.

Oscar Hernandez, 39, is described as 5’3″ tall, 165 lbs, black hair and brown eyes.

The two are traveling in a Silver 2017 Hyundai Sonata, with Connecticut Registration AG91925.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...