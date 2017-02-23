West York Borough police say kids causing mischief after school

WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – On warm days like Thursday, police in West York Borough get a number of phone calls, but not to talk about the weather.

They said kids will act disruptive on their way home from school. Police call it acts of “unruly behavior.”

Bill Lauer of West York showed police where kids mess with his bushes several times a week.

“I saw two of them duck into the front end of the bushes up here. I ran out and yelled at them, and all you get is a mouthful of ‘[expletive] you,’ this and that stuff from them,”Lauer said.

And that’s not all.

“We’ve had complaints relating to them throwing rocks, we’ve had complaints of them going up on people’s property, trespassing, destroying fences, bushes, trees, flower beds, things like that. It kind of runs a whole gamut,” West York Borough police Chief Matt Millsaps, said.

It happens when school lets out. Large groups of 20 to 30 kids will cause disruption as they’re heading home.

“I’d like to see the kids just act reasonable. I’ve done nothing to these kids. My wife comes out and talks to them, says hi,” Lauer said.

Police have tried increasing patrolling around the north side of the borough, but they can’t be every where. And while it’s not happening every day, charges have been filed in the past. The mayor is optimistic things will turn around with more community outreach.

“I think repetitive oversight and us having an increased presence, the teens will eventually get the point that we’re going to have a conversation with them and potentially have a conversation with their parents,” Mayor Shawn Mauck said.

“It just doesn’t seem like, ya know, the fact that we’ve been out here talking to them it doesn’t seem like that’s doing much of anything,” Millsaps said.

Police have increased their patrolling. They said their next step is to work with the school district

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...