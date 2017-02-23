Study suggests BMI school reports could be more effective

(WHTM) – A new study suggests there’s a more effective way to conduct Body Mass Index (BMI) tests at schools.

For over a decade, students in Pennsylvania public schools have received BMI reports. It’s a measure of body fat based on height and weight that’s used as an indicator of a someone being overweight or underweight.

Some parents say BMI results are not always effective and good for a child’s self-esteem.

Geisinger Health System researcher Lisa Bailey-Davis, D.ED says that perceived ineffectiveness led her to conduct a study recently published in the journal ‘Childhood Obesity’

Using 1,500 parental surveys from 31 Pennsylvania elementary schools, the study determined what lacked in helping more kids achieve a healthy weight was arming parents with educational tools like the website Family Nutrition and Physical Activity.

The study allowed for one contact with children’s parents suggesting changes in their child’s behavior from diet to sleep patterns to seeing the doctor.

Dr. Davis says real progress for a real problem, like childhood obesity, will take a coordinated effort.

Click here to learn more about the childhood obesity study and click here to check out a tool to help your child develop healthy lifestyle habits.

WBRE and WYOU news stations contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...