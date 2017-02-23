Stihl recalls chain saws

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Stihl is recalling about 100,000 gas-powered chain saws for a fuel line that can leak, posing fire and burn hazards.

The company has received 117 reports of pinched or leaking fuel lines, the Consumer Product Safety Commission says there have been no fires, property damage or injuries reported.

The recall is for Stihl MS 461 gas-powered chainsaws and the MS 461 R chain saw with a wrap handle. Recalled saws have a serial number between 173092800 and 181993952. They were sold at Stihl dealers from July 2012 through December 2016 for about $1,000.

Owners should return the saws to a dealer for a free inspection and free repair.

