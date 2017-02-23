Stihl recalls chain saws

By Published: Updated:
stihl-ms-461-vert

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Stihl is recalling about 100,000 gas-powered chain saws for a fuel line that can leak, posing fire and burn hazards.

The company has received 117 reports of pinched or leaking fuel lines, the Consumer Product Safety Commission says there have been no fires, property damage or injuries reported.

The recall is for Stihl MS 461 gas-powered chainsaws and the MS 461 R chain saw with a wrap handle. Recalled saws have a serial number between 173092800 and 181993952. They were sold at Stihl dealers from July 2012 through December 2016 for about $1,000.

Owners should return the saws to a dealer for a free inspection and free repair.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s