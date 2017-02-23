State System approves line of credit for Cheyney University

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
logo

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Leaders of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education have approved a new line of credit for Cheyney University.

The system’s Board of Governors unanimously approved an $8 million line of credit on Wednesday to help ensure that the historically black college continues to operate.

The new line of credit will help the school meet its financial obligations while also requiring a new institutional model.

The board on Wednesday also authorized the creation of a task force to make recommendations for that new model. The task force will be co-chaired by a member of the board and a member of the university’s Council of Trustees and will seek input from students, faculty, staff, alumni, community leaders and elected officials. The task force will make its first recommendations by May 1.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s