State System approves line of credit for Cheyney University

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Leaders of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education have approved a new line of credit for Cheyney University.

The system’s Board of Governors unanimously approved an $8 million line of credit on Wednesday to help ensure that the historically black college continues to operate.

The new line of credit will help the school meet its financial obligations while also requiring a new institutional model.

The board on Wednesday also authorized the creation of a task force to make recommendations for that new model. The task force will be co-chaired by a member of the board and a member of the university’s Council of Trustees and will seek input from students, faculty, staff, alumni, community leaders and elected officials. The task force will make its first recommendations by May 1.

