Redevelopers mull options for future of Blue Ridge Golf Club site

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Planning for the redevelopment of the Blue Ridge Golf Club property continued Wednesday night as presenters held a community event at a local church.

A presentation at Sanctuary of Epiphany Lutheran Church follows public presentations to the Board of Supervisors for Lower Paxton Township.

Considered plans include living options, an assisted living and memory care facility and a park.

The golf course is scheduled to close in November.

