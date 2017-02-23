Red Crown Bowling celebrates before closing its doors

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – March 14th will be Red Crown Bowling’s last day of business. The Kirkpatrick family have decided to sell the property to J.B. Hunt. Operating on Sycamore Street since 1959, the building will be torn down to create more parking space.

“To tell my friends and family that we’re going to close was very difficult,” says Don Kirkpatrick, It’s just been a fantastic 37 year run.”

Before the doors close, the Hill Merchant league, Red Crown’s longest running weekly league, are going out in style. All 24 lanes filled with some of the bowling alley’s most loyal customers. Or as Beth Yocum, Don’s daughter calls them, friends.

“Missing all of our customers, and working with my family, that’s going to be tough not having that every day.

The league has been together since 1945, at Red Crown’s original location on Cameron Street. Over those 70 years, a lot of memories were made, and a lot of 300’s have been bowled.

But in its final two weeks, Chris Green was able to help make one more memory, by bowling his 101st perfect game, a league record.

“That by far meant the most. I’ll never be able to reproduce it. That’s something I’ll always remember and I look forward to honestly talking about it in the future.”

