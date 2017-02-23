Record warmth possible today along with some showers and t-storms

This has been quite the unusual warm spell for February and it continues today with possible record warmth. There will be plenty of clouds around again today, but strong southwest flow will still help to take temperatures into the lower 70s. The record high today is 70 degrees set back in 1985. It has a good chance to fall this afternoon. In addition to the warmth, there could be some peeks of sun. There is also a chance to have a few showers and some thunderstorms pop-up late today and this evening. The best chance for a shower or storm looks to be between 5-10pm. Tonight will stay unseasonably mild with lows in the 50s and plenty of cloud cover.

Tomorrow the region will be in between fronts. This “warm sector” will allow more sun and push our highs into the 70s once again. The warmth and increasing southerly breeze lasts until a cold front brings a narrow band of showers and storms for Saturday. Saturday afternoon will likely feature some rain and storms with breezy conditions too. For those with plans Saturday evening, things look to dry out and quiet down after 6pm. Once the front clears, cooler air with blustery northwest winds will move in for the rest of the weekend. A look ahead to next week shows a return to milder conditions with more chances for rain showers.

