Public Hearing in Susquehana Twp to discuss plans to develop

A public hearing is scheduled for Thursday in Susquehanna Township to discuss Vartan Group’s plans to develop more than 50 acres of farmland.

The goal is to put in a town center, shops, senior living and other housing at Linglestown and Progress in Susquehanna Township.

The project has been in the works for years, but there has been strong pushback from the public.

There are concerns about traffic and giving Vartan Group too much leeway in developing the land.

The public hearing will be held at the Susquehanna Township municipal building, located at 1900 Linglestown Road.

The public is invited to attend to give input or to learn more about Vartan Group’s plans.

Following the hearing, the commissioners will have a public workshop and could choose to vote on rezoning the land.

