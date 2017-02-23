Protesters gather before Barletta event at Shippensburg University

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Lawmakers nationwide have been dealing with protesters and interruptions during town hall meetings in their hometowns and districts.

Congressman Lou Barletta and state Rep. Mark Keller held a panel discussion on the campus of Shippensburg University Wednesday evening.

Dozens gathered outside the Ceddia Student Union Building to protest the congressman’s support of repealing the Affordable Care Act.

Maxwell Stephens organized the protest. He says Barletta can’t support helping people fighting addiction and support repealing the ACA that has given coverage to 63,000 people in Pennsylvania fighting the disease.

“You can’t have it both ways,” Stephens said. “You can’t support something that has no guarantee of protecting people who need treatment.”

Barletta says lawmakers are taking their time before they replace the Affordable Care Act.

“I think that I have been very clear,” Barletta said. “I will not vote for replacing without seeing what the replacement looks like.”

Barletta says more than 90 people die daily nationwide from an overdose, and more than 3,500 people died last year in Pennsylvania. He says he will never support coverage that will not protect people who are fighting addiction.

