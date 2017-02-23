Project SHARE Food Bank’s founder ousted

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Project SHARE Food Bank’s founder has left the organization, according to its board of directors, leaving volunteers with questions.

In line at the Project SHARE’s Farmstand, everyone is different.

“I’m a veteran,” Clarence Sigman said. “I might come up short in food if I wasn’t coming here.”

It’s an assembly line of stories.

“I’m retired,” Lani Anacan said. “Semi retired, so limited income.”

But all these stories have a common ingredient — when asked if they know Elaine Livas, a big smile forms on their faces.

“I just really adore her and what she started,” Kathryn Swartz said.

The woman they all praise, Elaine, founded Project SHARE in 1985 as a young Dickinson graduate.

“I met Elaine when she came to our church,” Shirley Petresky, a longtime volunteer at Project SHARE, said.

Petresky is among those devastated to hear of Elaine’s recent departure from SHARE.

“She has the energy that is Project SHARE,” Petresky said.

Project SHARE’s Board of Directors last month announced “strategic leadership reorganization,” working with a consulting firm in Mechanicsburg.

The CEO tells ABC27 they’re not ready to discuss future plans.

But we’re told they did offer Elaine title as “founder” and “ambassador,” which she turned down.

“It’s like a slap in the face,” Petresky said. “To be given that kind of title when you started it and it’s been your life.”

Elaine was unable to be reached for comment, but her achievements line the walls at Project SHARE’s headquarters, from its start in the trunk of her Honda to her recovery from a tragic accident.

Questions remain.

“I don’t know what goes on behind closed doors,” Petresky said.

But outside, on the streets of Carlisle, things are clear.

“Anybody you ever see standing in line, she’s making an impact on,” Sigman said as he waited for food at the farmstand.

All programs and food distributions remain the same at Project SHARE.

