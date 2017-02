DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle in York County.

York County Regional police say the vehicle is a maroon Hyundai Elantra four-door sedan with a Virginia license plate that reads VRL-3066.

The car is believed to be connected to recent burglaries and thefts in Franklin Township and the greater Dillsburg area.

It was last seen on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the York County Regional Police Department at 717-292-3647.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...