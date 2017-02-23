Police: Man exposed himself in library

INTERCOURSE, Pa. (WHTM) – State police in Lancaster have charged a man for exposing himself in a library.

Brandon Ross Holbrook, 41, was charged with indecent exposure and open lewdness.

According to police, Holbrook exposed his genitals to a woman on Feb. 10 at the Pequea Valley Public Library on Center Street in Leacock Township.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster at 717-299-7650.

