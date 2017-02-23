Police investigate apparent stab wounds on homicide victim’s dog

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A dog belonging to one of the Lancaster double homicide victims may have been attacked herself during the killing. Police are investigating while the dog recovers from what appears to be multiple stab wounds.

“She’s a little brave heart,” said Connie Kondravy, board president with the Organization for the Responsible Care of Animals.

Brandi, a six- to seven-year-old Jack Russell Terrier, is going through a lot.

“I just worry about the trauma,” Kondravy said. “I worry about the emotional trauma for something like this.”

Kondravy worries Brandi could have trauma from possibly seeing her owner, Richard Walton, and his brother, Leroy Kisney, both lose their lives in their home along Poplar Street in Lancaster on Sunday. Both men were disabled and unable to fight back, according to police.

The organization reports Brandi had a panic attack Tuesday evening while in the dark.

“I think she ran towards the person or people who did this, and I think that’s how she got hit on the head and slashed under the throat and the lip as well,” Kondravy said.

The men’s caregiver got in touch with ORCA. Brandi has received three stitches and is on the road to recovery.

Lancaster City Police are investigating her injuries and their possible connection to the double homicide.

“We’re now looking into the possibility that that those injuries may have occurred at the at the home at 627 Poplar Street and trying to determine if in fact those injuries would have occurred during the course of the homicide,” said. Capt. Michael Winters, with the Lancaster City Police Department.

Those at ORCA say Brandi will need to see a vet one more time, and then she can go to her forever home. That home will be with Walton’s daughter. The organization says she loves animals and hopes to take Brandi home next Monday.

“She’s been eating and drinking and taking her medicines, so she’s doing rather well,” Kondravy said.

Brandi is taking a big step forward while police investigate to see if the two young suspects could face more charges for animal cruelty. Police say it would be up to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office to determine if those charges should be filed.

