Police charge father of Greencastle teen held in fatal shooting

GREENCASTLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have filed criminal charges against the father of a 15-year-old Franklin County boy awaiting trial for the fatal New Year’s Eve shooting of a 17-year-old.

State police in charging documents said alcohol and marijuana played a part in the fatal shooting at 431 West Baltimore Street in Greencastle and numerous guns in Mark Nelson’s townhouse were unsecured.

Nelson’s son Taylor is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Matthew Mitchell.

Taylor Nelson told investigators his father knew he and Mitchell were drinking alcohol with a 16-year-old friend. Mark Nelson was intoxicated with a blood-alcohol content of .123 percent and he tested positive for marijuana, police said.

Numerous long guns and handguns were found under a futon, on beds, against the wall and in an unopened safe, while various types of ammunition were found in every room of the three-story home, according to the complaint.

Nelson, 52, is charged via summons with three misdemeanor counts each of endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors, and reckless endangerment.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 28.

Taylor Nelson told police he was mad at Mitchell for picking on him, so he got a handgun from his father’s nightstand to scare him. He said he chambered a round, but placed the gun on the floor. Ten minutes later, he said he picked it up again, removed the magazine, then put the gun to Mitchell’s forehead and pulled the trigger, according to the criminal complaint in his case.

He told troopers he didn’t know the gun was loaded and he didn’t intend to kill Mitchell.

He’s charged as an adult and jailed in the Franklin County Prison without bail.

