Ready to go green? St. Patrick’s day is a few weeks away and abc27 News Daybreak is preparing you to have a lucky day.

Amanda Peterson and Brett Thackara searched Pinterest to find fun crafts and a festive meal for your family to try.

See what they thought of Lucky Charms Pancakes and homemade St. Patrick’s play dough by watching the video.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...