Philly mayor says $5.7M soda tax haul doubles projections

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Beverages are displayed at a demonstration against a proposed sugary drinks tax Wednesday, May 4, 2016, outside City Hall in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Beverages are displayed at a demonstration against a proposed sugary drinks tax Wednesday, May 4, 2016, outside City Hall in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney says the city’s soda tax raised $5.7 million in January, more than double what city officials projected.

Kenney’s announcement Thursday comes a day after some supermarkets and beverage distributors say they’re gearing up for layoffs has cut beverage sales by 30 percent to 50 percent – worse than the city predicted.

Kenney’s announcement says the city projected the tax, which took effect last month, would generate about $2.3 million in January.

The city has projected the tax will raise about $91 million this year and that its revenue collections would pick up steam as the year progressed.

City officials expect soda sales to rebound once customers get used to the higher prices and say talk of layoffs is fearmongering meant to keep other cities from imposing a similar tax.

