Pennsylvania Turnpike chair quits for ‘other opportunities’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The chairman of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is leaving the job after more than three years with the agency.

Sean Logan issued a news release Thursday saying he’s departing the $28,500-a-year position “to pursue other public-service opportunities.”

The 46-year-old Logan was named to the five-member commission in 2013. He became chairman of the 552-mile toll road system in early 2015.

He also served three terms as a Democratic state senator and is a former mayor of Monroeville and former vice president at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

A replacement must be nominated by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and confirmed by a two-thirds vote of the Republican-controlled Senate.

