Pa. bill would boost littering fines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania senator is reviving legislation that would increase fines for littering.

Sen. Mario Scavello (R-Monroe/Northampton) said his proposal, Senate Bill 431, levies fines based on the weight of the trash dumped and boosts the penalty up to $2,000 for multiple offenses.

There would be heavier penalties for littering on farms designated as agriculture security areas.

Current fines run from $50 to $300 for a first-time offense and $300 to $1,000 for following offenses. Scavello said it’s clear current penalties aren’t enough to deter the crime.

“Littering is like graffiti and other acts of vandalism – when people engage in it without fear of punishment, it sends the message that no one cares and leads to more litter,” he said in a statement. “It’s bad for civic pride and bad for the environment, and we should do more to deter it.”

A similar bill last year won unanimous approval in the Senate but did not get a vote in the House.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...