New zoning approved for Vartan property

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Susquehanna Township Board of Commissioners has voted to approve a new form of zoning for land development.

Before a crowded meeting room Thursday night, all but one board member voted in favor of adding the TND category, which is an abbreviation for Traditional Neighborhood Development. The zoning type is seen as an alternative to the BOR, or Business/Office/Residential designation, which provides standard but often vague guidelines for developers looking to build anything from single-family homes to restaurants and office complexes.

“Instead of waiting for a developer to come in an tell us what they plan to develop, we set the stage for what kind of development can go in there,” said Frank Lynch, President of the Board of Commissioners.

Under the TND ordinance, developers will have to follow a stricter set of design standards meant to improve the appearance of structures, lower resident densities per acre and provide for more green space.

In casting Thursday’s vote, commissioners effectively re-zoned its first property from BOR to the new TND rules. The 58-acre tract of land owned by Vartan Group at the intersection of Linglestown Road and Progress Avenue was eyed as a prime candidate for introducing the new zoning.

“I think our vision for the project is to provide an artful variety of uses,” says Ralph Vartan, CEO of Vartan Group.

While several residents spoke out against development of the property, citing too much traffic and fear of declining property values, others credited Vartan with working closely with the Township to find a mutually beneficial solution.

Under TND guidelines, Vartan expects to submit a plan for a towne center style development on his property within the next few months. The property could include a mix of several dozen single family homes, senior living, commercial businesses and a hotel with up to 110 rooms. Vartan described a large green space in the center of the property, which would be developed on all four sides of the lot. TND zoning would require 25-percent of the land to remain as green space. Additionally, Vartan expects the development to be walkable and connected to other nearby amenities. A traffic study is likely to be conducted to determine if any changes would be needed to the heavily congested sections of Linglestown Road and Progress Avenue. Both roads are under PennDOT jurisdiction.

Lynch says the addition of TND zoning has been under consideration since at least 2014, and he praised Vartan for holding off on developing the property under previous zoning. Lynch says Vartan could have legally moved forward with development of “whatever he wanted to” on the property, but agreed to be a patient partner in the process, including working with renowned zoning consultant Thomas Comitta, who was hired by the township to draft TND.

“I was a little star struck. I couldn’t believe they brought him in,” jokes Vartan, speaking of Comitta. “If you look at several of the places where outstanding TND zoning has been put into practice, Tom Comitta’s name is all over them.”

“He has restrictions now. He didn’t have many before,” adds Lynch, speaking of Vartan. “This (TND) is the type of thing that will help us improve our township and make it a better place to live.”

