Mom’s boyfriend waives hearing in teen death, dismemberment

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - In this photo provided on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, by the Bucks County District Attorney shows Jacob Sullivan. Sara Packer, whose teenage daughter's dismembered remains were found in the woods last fall, has been charged along with her boyfriend Sullivan with killing the girl in a "rape-murder fantasy" the couple shared, a prosecutor said. (Bucks County District Attorney via AP)
FILE - In this photo provided on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, by the Bucks County District Attorney shows Jacob Sullivan. Sara Packer, whose teenage daughter's dismembered remains were found in the woods last fall, has been charged along with her boyfriend Sullivan with killing the girl in a "rape-murder fantasy" the couple shared, a prosecutor said. (Bucks County District Attorney via AP)

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man charged with raping, killing and dismembering his girlfriend’s 14-year-old daughter has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Forty-four-year-old Jacob Sullivan’s decision Wednesday means he must now either stand trial or work out a plea in the killing of Grace Packer.

This photo provided on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, by the Bucks County District Attorney shows Sara Packer. Packer, whose teenage daughter's dismembered remains were found in the woods last fall, has been charged along with her boyfriend Jacob Sullivan with killing the girl in a "rape-murder fantasy" the couple shared, a prosecutor said Sunday. (Bucks County District Attorney via AP)
This photo provided on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, by the Bucks County District Attorney shows Sara Packer. Packer, whose teenage daughter’s dismembered remains were found in the woods last fall, has been charged along with her boyfriend Jacob Sullivan with killing the girl in a “rape-murder fantasy” the couple shared, a prosecutor said Sunday. (Bucks County District Attorney via AP)

Sara Packer, who adopted the girl, waived her right to a hearing on the charges Feb. 3 and also remains jailed awaiting trial.

Prosecutors contend they dismembered the teen in July after Sara Packer watched Sullivan act out a rape-murder fantasy the couple shared.

Sara Packer is also charged with collecting more than $4,000 in government benefits for the girl for the months after Grace was killed but before her remains were found in Luzerne County.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s