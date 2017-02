West Lebanon, Pa. (WHTM) – The fire started just after midnight Thursday at Henry Molded Products Incorporated on North 16th Street in West Lebanon Township.

The business manufactures molded fiber and pulp products.

Firefighters say something got stuck in the duct work.

No one was injured.

The damage to the business is minor.

