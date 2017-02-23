Midstate man keeps up hope to revive vandalized Bishop McDevitt building

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Vacant for years, a school in Harrisburg will continue to sit empty for now, but a Midstate man is still hopeful he can give it new life.

The Harrisburg School District voted Tuesday to deny an application from Arts to the Core School to start a charter school at the old Bishop McDevitt High School building on Market Street.

Years of sitting empty have not been kind to the 80-plus-year-old building; broken glass litters the pavement behind the school, windows are boarded up, and there’s evidence of drug activity.

“It’s crazy to think about how many people, how many classes really, went through,” Noah Spangler said Thursday afternoon.

Spangler is a recent McDevitt grad. He spent a year and a half at the new high school, the two and a half before that at the hulking structure that served students for decades.

“I get to tell people every time I come down Market Street, ‘Hey, I went there,’ you know. They’re like, ‘What’s that old castle?'” said Spangler, who lives around the corner from the old McDevitt.

“We learned there and had good memories and stuff, made friends. A lot of stuff happened there. Drama, all that good stuff, too.”

Richard Caplan wants to see a different kind of drama there. The Lancaster man envisions a K-8 charter school centered around the arts.

“It was unfortunate,” he said of Tuesday’s rejection. “Obviously, I was not happy about it, but it was not an enormous surprise.”

The school board, which has to approve new charters even though the building is owned by McDevitt, cited issues like an underdeveloped curriculum in its decision — issues Caplan plans to fix and resubmit to the board in a month or two.

“All we need is two more votes and we get a charter,” he said.

McDevitt has managed the building since students started at the new school in 2012. The principal there, Sister Mary Anne Bednar, doesn’t really care if a charter moves in, she said Thursday, she just wants to sell it.

She added education would be a good use for the building.

Neighbors along Market say they’d like to see something productive happen in the stately space after sitting empty for the last several years. That’s what Spangler wants to see, too.

“Now it’s just different, you know. It’s different,” he said. “Anything productive, to me, is good, because right now it’s just sitting.”

Caplan said his agreement to buy the building has a time limit — he’s supposed to have a charter by September. If the board rejects the application again, he can appeal to the state.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...