Man waives robbery charges in fatal Penbrook burglary

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 19-year-old man arrested for a Penbrook home break-in where a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot is headed to court on robbery, burglary and other charges.

Davaughn Jackson, of Harrisburg, waived his preliminary hearing Thursday.

Authorities say Jackson and the 16-year-old broke into a house in the 2500 block of Walnut Street on Jan. 19 to steal video games, a gaming console, and money when someone in the home fatally shot the younger teen in self-defense.

Police haven’t identified the 16-year-old.

Jackson remains in Dauphin County Prison. His bail was reduced at the hearing from $100,000 to $50,000.

By waiving the hearing, Jackson did not admit guilt but conceded there is enough evidence for the case to go to trial. A formal arraignment in Dauphin County Court is scheduled for April 7.

