Man charged with strangulation, assault in domestic incidents

By Published:
(Lower Swatara Township Police Department)
(Lower Swatara Township Police Department)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Charges have been filed against a man in Dauphin County after a pair of domestic violence incidents this month.

David Paul Dekorte II, 41, of Lower Swatara Township, was charged with one count of felony strangulation, two counts of simple assault and one count of making terroristic threats.

According to police, Dekorte was involved in domestic incidents on Feb. 12 and 13.

He was arraigned on the charges Thursday and bail was set at $10,000.

A preliminary hearing for Dekorte has been scheduled for March 2 at 9 a.m.

