Man charged in Derry Twp. home invasion

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is in Dauphin County Prison after he was arrested and charged in a home invasion.

Around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, the Derry Township Police Department received a report of an active home invasion on Trinidad Avenue.

A woman at the home told police she woke up to find a man standing over her inside her bedroom. The suspect tried to cover the woman’s mouth and there was a physical struggle, police said.

The victim reported the suspect eventually fled to a nearby alley.

Investigators gathered evidence and identified the suspect as 56-year-old Dennis Divittore.

He was arrested and charged with burglary, simple assault, unlawful restraint, possession of instruments of a crime and criminal mischief.

Divittore, a Hershey resident, was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Dominic Pelino and remanded to Dauphin County Prison on $25,000 bail.

According to investigators, there is no suggestion at this time that the victim knows Divittore.

The victim was treated for minor injuries at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

