Little Live Pets toy frogs recalled for chemical, injury hazards

Lil Frog Lily Pad (Consumer Product Safety Commission)
WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Moose Toys is recalling about 427,000 toy frogs that pose chemical and injury hazards.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if the button batteries are removed from certain Little Live Pets toy frogs, the battery’s cap can become a projectile and the chemicals can leak.

The company has received 17 reports of the battery’s cap becoming a projectile or battery chemicals leaking, including two injuries that resulted in emergency room and doctor’s office visits for eye irritation from the chemicals.

The recall is for the Little Live Pet Lil Frog and Lil Frog Lily Pad. The toys were sold at Target, Toys “R” Us and Walmart stores and online from August 2016 through February 2017.

Children should not use the toys. Parents should contact Moose Toys for a free replacement product.

Little Live Pet Lil Frog (Consumer Product Safety Commission)
