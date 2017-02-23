Hillary Clinton to speak in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) – Hillary Clinton has been selected to speak at a St. Patrick’s Day event in her late father’s Pennsylvania hometown of Scranton.

The Times-Tribune of Scranton reports the former Democratic presidential candidate is to be keynote speaker for the Society of Irish Women’s annual dinner March 17.

Clinton’s father grew up in Scranton, and she spent summers at the family’s cottage on nearby Lake Winola.

The speech is one of several she is to deliver in coming months, including at commencement May 26 at her alma mater, Wellesley College in Massachusetts.

Both Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, were inducted into Irish America magazine’s hall of fame for their work on the Irish peace process. While he has Irish roots, the magazine says, hers are mostly English and Welsh.

