Harrisburg police on scene of shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police have responded to a shooting, according to a Dauphin County 911 dispatcher.

The shooting was reported around 6:40 p.m. in the area of Jefferson and Camp streets.

There are no details at this time as far as victims and suspects.

Additionally, officers are investigating a report of shots fired in the area of North and 19th streets at this time.

No additional details were immediately available.

