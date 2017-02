LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – East Lampeter Township police are investigating an overnight robbery at a Turkey Hill store.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. at the store at 2000 Lincoln Highway East.

Police say a man with his face covered and armed with a gun entered the store and demanded cash. He then fled on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the East Lampeter Township Police Department at 717-291-4676.

