Driver charged in crash that killed 2 during pursuit

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A 20-year-old York man is accused of killing two passengers when he crashed while fleeing a Spring Garden Township police officer in 2015.

State police have an arrest warrant charging Shazmir Shaun Martino with two counts each of third-degree murder and homicide by vehicle. He also faces counts of aggravated assault by vehicle, fleeing and eluding, and accidents involving death or injury while not properly licensed.

According to charging documents, a police reconstruction of the Nov. 8, 2015, crash determined Martino was the driver of a 2003 Buick LeSabre that slammed into a garage at Third Avenue and Harrison Street.

Elijah Moultrey, 19, of York, died at the scene and his cousin, 22-year-old Brandon Moultrey, died hours later at a hospital. Martino and a third passenger were hospitalized.

Police said the Buick was going about 83 mph seconds before the crash.

The township police officer was investigating an assault on the grounds of York Suburban High School when the victim pointed out the Buick as the suspects’ vehicle. The officer attempted a stop but the driver accelerated and began a pursuit northbound on Hill Street.

The officer told investigators he saw the Buick swerve to avoid stopped traffic at Hill Street and Third Avenue. He said the car then slid through the intersection and appeared to be airborne and sideways when it smashed into the garage that collapsed onto the car.

Hill Street is posted at 25 mph and 35 mph and is a one-way southbound at the intersection of Springdale Avenue.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...