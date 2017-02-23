Dead PA judge’s signature forged

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A federal court trial has begun for a retired Pennsylvania state trooper accused of having forged a dead judge’s signature on a bogus court order in an effort to keep his ex-wife from receiving part of his pension.

Fifty-one-year-old Steven Grados of Monongahela is charged with mail fraud and forging and counterfeiting a federal court seal.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2kNa2rL ) reports that a prosecutor alleged in court Wednesday that Grados mailed the state agency overseeing his pension a bogus order he had forged using the signature of a deceased judge who had thrown out a 2011 lawsuit he filed against his ex-wife and others.

Defense attorney Al Lindsay, however, suggested that another ex-wife, who is expected to testify in the case, could have benefited from the alleged plot.

