Dauphin County offers free prom gowns, accessories for high students

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) Dauphin County leaders want to make sure no child misses out on experiencing prom night.

The county’s Northern Dauphin Human Services Center re-launched its Project Prom Wear program in February. It’s the ninth year the center has been running the program.

Free prom gowns and accessories are available in variety of sizes and styles.

Teens who are interested in finding a gown can visit the center from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. on weekdays or you can schedule an appointment.

Donations are still being accepted.

The center is located at 295 State Dr. in Elizabethville.

