Conspiracy charge added against Penn State ex-administrators

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A judge’s ruling is increasing the possible penalty that three former Penn State administrators could face if convicted of crimes for how they responded to the Jerry Sandusky child molestation scandal.

Judge John Boccabella on Thursday granted a request by the attorney general’s office to add a related conspiracy count to the charges of endangering the welfare of children.

Prosecutors say each felony count carries up to 7 years in prison and a $15,000 fine.

Jury selection is scheduled for March 20 in the case of former university president Graham Spanier, former vice president Gary Schultz and former athletic director Tim Curley.

They’ve recently sought permission from the judge for an appeal. If the judge agrees, that could delay the trial.

