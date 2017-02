Bloomin’ Brands, the company that owns Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Outback Steakhouse, Bonefish Grill, and Flemings Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar will close 40 restaurants in the coming year.

Three others have already closed.

The move comes amid struggling sales in the last quarter.

The company hasn’t said yet which locations it plans to close.

