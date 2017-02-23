Army veteran wounded 3 times gets new home

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County family is settling into their new home this week. It’s a home they wouldn’t be in if it wasn’t for the Military Warriors Support Foundation.

“It’s amazing. Amazing,” Ian Stauffer said.

Stauffer was a combat engineer in the Army. While serving overseas, he was injured three times in separate explosions.

“I saw some heavy stuff. I saw casualties, I lost friends,” he said.

Stauffer’s tour was forced to end because of medical reasons. He returned home to York County and rented an apartment in Red Lion with his wife and three children.

“We don’t have heat and our dog shivers,” sixth grader Bella said.

Their new home has heat and four bedrooms. It also has a yard and a nice neighborhood.

“It’s an opportunity … for a future for my kids,” Stauffer said.

Wells Fargo helped the Stauffer family get the home. Since 2012, the company has donated more than 300 homes, valued at over $50 million, to veterans in all 50 states.

Through Military Warriors Support Foundation, the family will have three years of financial counseling.

Stauffer’s wife Meagan says the home is more than just a house.

“It’s permanent. It’s a place to put down roots,” she said.

“Ian often feels like he’s not a contributing member of the family and something like this is so cool because he can look at his service now and say not only did I do this for my country, but my service for my country did this for my family.”

