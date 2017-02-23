66th annual career development conferences begins in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The opening ceremony was held Wednesday night in Hershey for the 66th annual State Career Development Conference.

Donald LeCompte, Executive President for the international body of DECA, spoke at the event held at the Hershey Lodge and Convention Center.

The conference runs through Friday.

During that time, over 2,000 high school students from across the state will participate in nearly 100 different competitive events pertaining to career clusters. Winners of those events will head to Anaheim, California to compete at the International Career Development Conference where over 18,000 students from the United States, Canada and other countries will be represented.

