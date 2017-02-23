2nd pipeline added to project planned for Midstate

MOUNT GRETNA, Pa. (WHTM) – Phil Stober pointed out to ABC27 News some of the things he grows on his 37-acre organic farm in West Cornwall Township.

“Peppers, tomatoes, peas and beans,” he explained.

Stober’s farm, called Barefoot Organics, runs right next to the area where Sunoco Logistics Partners plans to build its Mariner East 2 Pipeline. ME 2 is scheduled to run through parts of Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties.

“I don’t believe that the oil and gas industry and agriculture are compatible,” Stober said.

Sunoco just formally announced plans to build a second pipeline next to the Mariner East 2. Mariner East 2X would be a 16-inch pipeline.

Sunoco had always had two pipelines in their application, which was recently approved by the state Department of Environmental Protection, but only formally announced plans for the larger project this week.

“They all leak. It doesn’t matter what kind of technology they have,” Stober said.

Stober said he worries about potential environmental impacts and a possible explosion.

Sunoco officials have told ABC27 News their plans minimize the impact on the environment. Stober said he remains skeptical.

“Americans think food comes from aisle number 3,” he said. “It doesn’t. It comes from places like here. If we start destroying places like this, good luck getting your food.”

Construction has started on part of the Mariner East 2. Sunoco officials have said the two pipelines would be built sequentially, not simultaneously.

