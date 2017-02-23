2017 Ford Fusion Sport EcoBoost AWD

The Sport is hands-down the best Ford Fusion ever. With lots of power, great looks and all-wheel-drive, it really is an alternative to those high-priced German sports sedans. Our review car even has optional 19-inch wheels with Goodyear Eagle F1 tires.

The real star of the show is a twin-turbo, 2.7 liter V6 with 325 horsepower. It drives just like a V8.

Improvements over other Fusions are not just under the hood. There definitely is a sport flavor inside, too. Especially good are the suede bucket seats.

Unusual is a rotary selector for the six-speed automatic with Sport Mode, but there are wheel-mounted paddle shifters, too. I’ve never been a fan of Ford’s SYNC Connect system because some of the controls are so small to use while driving.

Row two is well appointed with even an AC outlet to go along with a 12-volt power point. Leg room, however, does get on the tight side if front seats are slid all the way back. The Fusion’s roomy trunk is one of the best in class.

Handling dynamics on even a base Fusion are good, but the Sport model is outstanding. It proves you can have a balance of fun to drive with family practicality in the same car.

For the 2017 Ford Fusion Sport EcoBoost All-Wheel Drive, I say thumbs up to the excellent power, styling and value; thumbs down to the SYNC Connect touchscreen system.

I averaged about 21 miles per gallon. The pre-production car had no sticker, but the base price is $34,350.

