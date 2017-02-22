Woman found dead in Mt. Joy house fire

MT. JOY, Pa. (WHTM) – A 56-year-old woman was found dead after a house caught fire Tuesday night in Mount Joy, police said.

Multiple units responded to the 900 block of Mary Street to extinguish the three separate apartments involved in the blaze.

The woman’s body was found inside a first-floor apartment.

Due to the severity of the burns, the woman, who police say is formerly of New York, has not yet been identified. The York County Coroner’s office says an autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.

The Red Cross is assisting those residents who were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is not considered suspicious, but the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to the fire is asked to contact West Hempfield Twp police at 717-285-5191

