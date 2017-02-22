With repeal in air, Wolf gives robust defense of health law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is making a big public push to emphasize the number of people getting insurance under the 2010 federal health care law, and the cost to Pennsylvania if Congress repeals the Medicaid expansion that’s currently insuring about 700,000 Pennsylvanians.

The Wolf administration was making the case anew Wednesday at an event in the Capitol Rotunda, after top House Republicans last week unveiled a rough sketch of a plan that could mean dramatic changes to the law.

Wolf has something of a captive audience: only Texas and Florida send more Republicans to Congress than Pennsylvania.

In the meantime, the law’s advocates are holding town hall events to discuss its benefits and are inviting Republican members of Congress to attend. So far, they’re not showing up.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...