What’s Going Around: Flu, strep throat, sunburn and pink eye

Plenty of illnesses are keeping kids out of school this week. From the flu to strep throat to pink eye, the following is ‘What’s Going Around.’

Summit Health in Chambersburg reports seeing several cases of strep throat among school-aged children in Cumberland and Franklin Counties. They remind people that it is very easy to spread through coughing and sneezing. You can also contract it by sharing a fork or glass with an infected person. There is no vaccine to prevent strep throat but it can be treated with antibiotics.

Summit providers are also seeing some sunburns. They warn parents not to assume their children are safe from harmful rays simply because it’s still February. They said kids need sun protection anytime they are playing outside; even during activities like sledding and skiing.

Pinnacle Health Medical Group reports seeing the flu, specifically influenza A, at their Heritage Pediatrics office in Camp Hill. It starts with body aches, high fever, belly pain and malaise for three to five days and then develops into a cough and nasal congestion.

Dr. Kathleen Zimmerman also reports a viral illness that starts with a sore throat and fever for three days, then develops into a harsh cough and nasal congestion for another week or so.

“Most children with viral infections get better without treatment, and many viral infections are so distinctive that a doctor can diagnose them based on their symptoms,” Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman offered the following advice for parents:

Fever:

It is the body’s normal response which aids the immune system in the fight against infection. If your child has a fever under 102 degrees and does not appear uncomfortable, no treatment is necessary. If your child is uncomfortable with fever, treat it. Follow the correct doses of acetaminophen or ibuprofen. Encourage your child to drink extra fluids (cool drinks or popsicles).

Call your doctor immediately if your child is less than 2 months old, fever is over 105 degrees, your child is crying inconsolably, is difficult to awaken, has a stiff neck or difficulty breathing.

Sore throat:

Only about 10 to 15 percent of sore throats are due to the strep bacteria and only these require antibiotic therapy. Pain and/or fever can be relieved by adequate doses of acetaminophen or ibuprofen.

Nasal congestion:

Clear out the mucus. Use an infant nasal bulb, or aspirator, to suck mucus from your baby’s nose. If your child is able, have them blow their nose regularly. Give fluids and moisture in the form of a cool mist humidifier.

Lancaster General Health’s Roseville Pediatrics reports multiple illnesses this week including colds, the flu, strep throat, bronchiolitis, pink eye and ear infections.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice when it comes to a viral cold:

*The common cold usually follows a similar timeline in kids. The symptoms of runny nose, cough, fever and sore throat typically worsen over the first three to four days, then start to improve. Your child may be more tired than usual during that time but should start to perk up around day four or five of illness, even though the symptoms of cough and congestion may persist a bit longer.

*Fevers usually don’t last past four or five days. If you child has had a fever for five or more consecutive days, he or she should be evaluated by a doctor.

*The most common cause of a cough during an upper respiratory infection is throat irritation from post-nasal discharge. The nasal mucous that occurs with a cold is from the viral infection, as well as a byproduct of the immune system’s response to the viral infection. After the virus is defeated by the immune system (during the first three to four days of the cold), the mucous in the nose gradually drains down the back of the throat over the following seven to 14 days. As a result of that drainage, a cough typically follows a cold and can last one to two weeks after the acute nasal mucous resolves. This “protracted” cough doesn’t mean you’re not better; it’s a sign that your body is appropriately clearing the mucous.

*The best treatment for a protracted cough (due to throat irritation, not the viral infection itself) is honey. Remember that honey should NEVER be given to an infant under the age of 12 months, due to the risk of botulism. It’s also important to note that over-the-counter cough syrups are dangerous for children and should be avoided.

Wellspan Medical Group providers report a high number of flu cases in Adams, Lancaster, York and Lebanon Counties. They’re also seeing a high number of viral upper respiratory infections in Lancaster County.

Providers remind people that frequent handwashing is important and that it’s not too late to get a flu vaccine.

Penn State Hershey Medical Center officials said their lab confirmed 26 cases of pediatric flu this past week alone. They said it marks a notable increase from last week.

Providers also report seeing RSV or respiratory syncytial virus, which is highly contagious, gastroenteritis, stomach and intestinal irritation and strep throat, particularly in Lancaster County.

The medical director of their pediatric practice in Elizabethtown said strep throat often presents as a fever and sore throat, but is also sometimes accompanied by headache and nausea. If not treated, strep throat can lead to kidney problems or rheumatic fever.

